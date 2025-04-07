Mohammad Shami throws football at Siraj and acts like a child during SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammad Shami playfully threw a football at Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Mohammed Siraj and then acted as if someone else did it ahead of the IPL 2025 match on Sunday, April 6. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the encounter.
An interesting incident happened between two Indian pacers before the match while the players were on the ground in their training gear. While Siraj was talking to Ishan Kishan, Shami hit a ball in the air from behind while approaching the duo. The ball hit the Hyderabad pacer on the head. Shami playfully suggested that someone else did it before greeting him.
Mohammed Siraj's 4-wicket haul helps GT clinch a dominating win vs SRH in IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad
Mohammed Siraj put on a match-winning performance for GT at his home ground in the IPL 2025 match against SRH on Sunday. After inviting the SunRisers to bat first on a sluggish track, the Titans got off to a sensational start, as Siraj stunned the hosts by sending their dangerous openers Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) to the pavilion.
He then came back and delivered with the old ball to dismiss Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0) in the penultimate over to dent their chances of reaching an above-par total. As a result, SRH could only get to 152/8 in 20 overs.
Shubman Gill (61*), Washington Sundar (49), and Sherfane Rutherford (35*) powered GT to 153/3 in 16.4 overs to pick up a clinical victory. After receiving the 'Player of the Match' award at the post-match presentation, Siraj said:
"When you come to your homeground with your friends and family watching, it is a special feeling. I have played there for seven years; there have been a lot of ups and downs at that venue. I have worked on my fitness and mentality during the break, staying in the present, and that is helping me. I couldn't digest it, but then I explained to myself that things would change. I worked on my mistakes and realised them. So I am enjoying it now."
Along with Mitchell Starc, Siraj is currently second on the IPL 2025 Purple Cap list with nine wickets from four games. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad leads with 10 scalps.
