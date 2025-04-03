Mohammed Siraj cuts a cake with GT teammates after win vs RCB in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrated with his teammates at the team hotel, cutting a cake following their dominant victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 14th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game, held on Wednesday, April 2, took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

After being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a poor start, losing their top four batters cheaply: Phil Salt (14), Virat Kohli (7), Devdutt Padikkal (4), and Rajat Patidar (12). However, Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone steadied the innings, adding 52 runs off 38 balls for the fifth wicket. Jitesh scored 33 off 21 balls, while Livingstone made 54 off 40 balls, including one four and five sixes.

Tim David also contributed with a quick-fire 32 off 18 balls, helping RCB reach 169/8 in their 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler for GT, claiming three wickets.

In response, the Titans lost Shubman Gill early for just 14. However, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler put together a solid 75-run stand for the second wicket before the former was dismissed for 49 off 36 balls.

Buttler anchored the chase with a brilliant 73* off 39 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford added a quick 30* off 18 balls. GT chased down the target comfortably, securing an eight-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

After their dominant victory, GT players celebrated at the team hotel, with player of the match Mohammed Siraj cutting a cake with his teammates.

Fans can watch the video here:

GT is currently fourth on the points table with four points from three matches, while RCB occupies third place, also with four points from as many games, but with a superior net run rate to the Titans.

“Was emotional, but once I got the ball, I was fine” - Mohammed Siraj's honest words after playing against RCB in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) setup for seven years (2018-2024) but was not retained ahead of the 2025 mega-auction. Gujarat Titans (GT) secured his services for INR 12.25 crore, and on April 2, he faced his former team, RCB.

Siraj delivered a match-winning performance, taking three wickets for just 19 runs in his four-over spell. During the post-match presentation, the pacer admitted to feeling emotional and said [as quoted by Crizbuzz]:

“I was a bit emotional. I was here for seven years, changed the jersey from red to blue, and was emotional, but once I got the ball, I was fine. I am Ronaldo's fan and hence the celebration. I had been playing consistently, but during the break, I corrected my mistakes and worked on my fitness."

"Once I was picked up by Gujarat Titans, I spoke to Ashish Bhai. He (Nehra) tells me to go enjoy your bowling, and Ishu (Ishant) Bhai tells me what line and length to bowl. My mindset is to have belief, and then the pitch does not matter," he added.

Overall, Siraj has played 96 IPL matches, taking 98 wickets at an average of 29.89.

