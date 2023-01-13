"Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan reckons Mohammed Siraj has done everything to deserve a spot in India's squad for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Siraj registered figures of 3/30 as the Men in Blue bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 in the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. The hosts then chased down the target with four wickets and 40 deliveries to spare to clinch the three-match series ahead of the final game.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked whether Mohammed Siraj had strengthened his case with his performances, to which he replied:

"From the 50-over World Cup's perspective, Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten because he is performing regularly. It is not about this series only, you are regularly seeing that Siraj is giving breakthroughs with the new ball in every series India are playing."

While observing that Siraj would look to carry his ODI form into T20Is as well, the former Indian all-rounder opined that the team management's focus will only be on the World Cup at the moment, elaborating:

"He is moving the ball both ways, bowling fast and improving his level. He will try to convert his ODI form into T20 cricket as well. He is getting so much confidence by playing regularly, you will see his performances improve in the shortest format. But the team management's eyes will only be on the 50-over World Cup."

Siraj has picked up 29 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.83 in 18 ODIs. He has accounted for 11 dismissals in the eight T20Is he has played but has conceded an average of 9.18 runs per over.

"Mohammed Siraj will be the first name written among fast bowlers based on current form" - Mohammad Kaif

Mohammed Siraj picked up wickets both with the new and old ball. [P/C: BCCI]

Mohammad Kaif believes Siraj has stolen a march over other Indian seamers at the moment, reasoning:

"Mohammed Siraj will be the first name written among fast bowlers based on current form, then Mohammad Shami and other bowlers will come, because he picks up wickets with the new ball. Today he picked up two wickets with the old ball as well."

The former Indian batter feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer will be India's most trusted bowler both in the powerplay and at the death if Jasprit Bumrah doesn't return to the mix soon, explaining:

"In the last match, we couldn't get the last two wickets and Shanaka scored a century. If Bumrah doesn't come back soon, he will bowl both with the new ball and at the death because we don't have death bowlers in the current squad, whether it is Mohammad Shami or Umran Malik. Mohammed Siraj is a bowler who can bowl at every stage."

Siraj dismissed Avishka Fernando to give India their first breakthrough in Thursday's game. He later returned to get rid of Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara to close out Sri Lanka's innings.

