Mohammed Siraj plays with robo dog 'Champak' after KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen playing with robo dog 'Champak' after their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). GT beat KKR by 39 runs.
The new robot dog, named 'Champak' has created a buzz among fans and viewers. After the game against KKR at the Eden Gardens, Mohammed Siraj was seen shadow batting with a bat in his hand and held a pose in front of 'Champak'. He held the bat in front of the robot dog again as it responded as well.
Gujarat Titans posted a video of the light moment on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption -
"Taking a paw-se from cricket with Champak! 🫶🏻."
Below is the video -
With the win against KKR, GT now have six victories from eight games and with 12 points, are at the top of the table. They are just a few steps away from sealing their playoffs qualification as well and have been extremely impressive so far this season.
Mohammed Siraj's inspiring comeback in IPL 2025
Mohammed Siraj was released by his former franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after spending several seasons with them. He was brought by Gujarat Titans and has made an inspiring comeback.
Before the IPL 2025 season, Siraj was left out from the white-ball series against England at home. Moreover, he was also not selected in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
It seems as though Mohammed Siraj has come out with an intent this IPL season after these setbacks. So far, he has bagged 12 wickets from eight games at an average of 23.58 and an economy rate of 8.84 with best figures of 4/17.
Siraj has been an integral part of GT's pace attack this season and one of the key reasons for their success. He has bagged wickets in the powerplay, giving them solid starts with the ball through early breakthroughs.
As the season progresses, Gujarat will not only want to make it to the playoffs but will also aim to finish in the top two on the points table. The pacer will have to continue performing the way he has to ensure the team keeps up the dominating display.
