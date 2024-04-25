Mohit Sharma bowls the most expensive spell in IPL history during the DC vs GT 2024 IPL game

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma registered the most expensive spell in IPL history during the 2024 IPL fixture against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. The 35-year-old finished with figures of 0-73 in his four overs at an economy of 18.25.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The hosts lost both their openers, Prithvi Shaw and the in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk, in the fourth over of the innings. Shai Hope failed to make an impact with the willow as the Caribbean batter departed for just five runs off six balls. Captain Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel added 113 runs for the fourth wicket.

The duo smashed the hapless Gujarat bowlers all over the park. While Pant amassed an unbeaten 88* off 43 balls, which included five fours and eight sixes, Axar's 43-ball 66-run knock comprised five fours and four sixes. With Tristan Stubbs chipping in with a late cameo, the Delhi Capitals eventually posted 224-4 in 20 overs. Sandeep Warrier was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers as he picked up 3-15 in the three overs he bowled on Wednesday evening.

A mixed 2024 IPL campaign for Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma, who has also represented the Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, was instrumental in Gujarat's runners-up finish last year. The Haryana-based pacer emerged as the season's second-highest wicket-taker with 27 scalps to his name - just one short of his fellow teammate and Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami.

This year, though, despite picking up 10 wickets so far, the 2014 IPL Purple Cap winner has recorded a high economy of 10.35. With a poor outing against the Delhi Capitals adding to the woes, the ongoing campaign has been turbulent for Mohit Sharma, who overall has 129 IPL wickets to his name. Currently, the Gujarat Titans have eight points from as many matches and are placed seventh in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback