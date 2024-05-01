"Most of my team members were prepared to bat" - Ruturaj Gaikwad's hilarious take on losing the toss in CSK vs PBKS match of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad came up with a hilarious comment during the toss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2024.

The 27-year-old has not had the best of his luck at the toss, having lost it most of the times at the tournament this year. After being put to bat first, Ravi Shastri asked Gaikwad about his choice had he won the toss.

The opening batter said that was looking to field first too, just like PBKS, but his team members knew that they'd have to bat first, given his track record at the toss this year.

"Would've fielded too but looking at my toss winning percentage, most of my team members were prepared to bat knowing I would lose the toss," Gaikwad said at the toss.

CSK won their previous contest against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the same venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while defending the total. Gaikwad also lost the toss on that occasion as the team was put to bat first by opposition skipper Pat Cummins.

CSK make two changes to their playing XI

At the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that the team had a couple of changes in their lineup as their pace spearhead Matheesha Pathirana had to miss out owing to a niggle.

Additionally, Tushar Deshpande, who picked up a four-wicket haul registering 4/27 in three overs, was also rested for the PBKS affair due to health concerns. As a result, Shardul Thakur made his way back into the XI while Richard Gleeson made his debut for the Men in Yellow.

"Always tough conditions defending here with dew but margin of win of 60-70 runs was good. We'll be missing Pathirana (niggle) and Tushar Deshpande (not well) as well. Shardul Thakur and Richard Gleeson will play," Gaikwad further stated at the toss.

CSK have not won a single game against PBKS in the past two years, suffering a total of four defeats in the 2022 and 2023 editions. Their last win against the Punjab-based outfit came at IPL 2021 when Deepak Chahar's 4/13 paved the foundation for CSK's victory.

