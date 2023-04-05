MS Dhoni among 5 Indian cricketers included in the MCC honor list

The London-based Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has awarded life membership to former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his 2011 World Cup-winning teammates Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. The revered club also included former India Women captains Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami on the elite list of cricketers.

In a statement, Guy Lavender, MCC's Chief Executive and Secretary, said:

"We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer. The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club.”

He continued:

"We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honor for their monumental contributions off the pitch."

MS Dhoni is the only captain to lift all three ICC titles – T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

Yuvraj, on the other hand, emerged as the Player of the Series in the 2011 World Cup. The all-rounder was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Raina was the fastest Indian player to score 6000 and 8000 runs in his T20 career. The middle-order batter is best remembered for his unbeaten 36 in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. He was also one of the best fielders during his stint with Team India.

Among Indian women cricketers, Mithali holds the record for the highest number of runs in women’s ODIs, scoring 7805 runs in 232 games. Meanwhile, Jhulan is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, picking up 255 wickets in 204 matches.

Full list of members included in MCC honor list ft. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (India, 2004-2019) Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies, 2008-2019), Jenny Gunn (England, 2004-2019), Muhammad Hafeez (Pakistan, 2003-2021), Rachael Haynes (Australia, 2009-2022), Laura Marsh (England, 2006-2019), Eoin Morgan (England, 2006-2022), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh, 2001-2020), Kevin Pietersen (England, 2005-2014), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand, 2007-2022), Anya Shrubsole (England, 2008-2022), Dale Steyn (South Africa, 2004-2020) and Ross Taylor (New Zealand, 2006-2022).

