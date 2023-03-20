“MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years” - Shane Watson

Former Australian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson believes that MS Dhoni is fit enough to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next three to four years.

Dhoni, 41, is gearing up to lead CSK in the upcoming IPL season, which starts on March 31. Chennai will feature in the opener as they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While nothing has been official, a number of unconfirmed reports have claimed that IPL 2023 will be MSD’s farewell season in the T20 league. His former CSK teammate Watson, however, doesn’t feel so. Speaking to ANI, he commented:

"I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well.”

Watson went on to praise Dhoni’s leadership skills and added:

“His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful.”

Dhoni-led Chennai are the second most successful IPL team, with four title triumphs. Only Mumbai Indians (five) have won more editions than CSK.

“He got emotional” - Watson recalls Dhoni’s chat with team during IPL 2018

A few days back, Watson opened up about how Dhoni got emotional while speaking to the team during IPL 2018, their comeback season after being banned for two years.

Ahead of a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match, Watson recalled:

“There was one moment when MS Dhoni got up and spoke at the first team function that we had. You could see how much it meant to him, he got emotional around how much it meant for him to CSK to get back together.”

Recalling fond memories of the 2018 IPL edition, Watson added that Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming created a great team environment. The 41-year-old said:

“The first game against MI, Dwayne Bravo pulled the rabbit out of the hat, got us home out of nowhere. The belief of immediate. We got the team, we got the players, and we had good performances. The environment Dhoni and Stephen Fleming created.. you just went out and had fun.

“We never talked about results, (we were) just there to enjoy ourselves. We had a great bunch of players, with families there as well. For me, it was a special time.”

CSK went on to win the IPL in 2018, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the final. Watson was the star performer in the game, smashing 117* off 57 balls as Chennai chased down 179 with ease at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

