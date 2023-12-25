MS Dhoni celebrates Christmas with family and friends; Rishabh Pant also joins him

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrated Christmas with his family and friends on Monday (December 25). Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also in attendance.

Pant has been on the sidelines since the start of the year after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. He underwent treatment and is currently doing his rehabilitation to get back in shape for top-tier cricket. India will miss Pant's services during the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, commencing on Boxing Day.

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni were recently spotted in Dubai spending time with friends. Pant was also at the Delhi Capitals (DC) table during the IPL 2024 auction and did the bidding for them by lifting the paddle.

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a picture to give fans a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations. In the post, MS Dhoni could be seen posing with his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva, Rishabh Pant, and several other friends. The post was captioned:

"Merry Christmas ! 🎄"

"That I do not know"- CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on MS Dhoni's future plans and IPL retirement

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently revealed that no one except MS Dhoni knows about his future, as he doesn't discuss it with anyone.

He did give a positive update about Dhoni's fitness. He disclosed that the iconic cricketer has started his rehab and working out in the gym to attain match fitness for the upcoming IPL season. At the launch of the Junior Super Kings event in Chennai, Kasi Viswanathan said:

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do. He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he’ll start working in the nets also."

Reviewing their choices at the IPL 2024 auction, Viswanathan continued:

"I would say we pretty much got all of our targets. We were planning for Daryl Mitchell. We thought Mustafizur Rahman would be a good bet at our Chepauk wicket, with the side boundary. These were our thoughts but we were not sure whether we would be able get them. Luckily, it turned out to be a good auction for us this time."

