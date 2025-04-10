MS Dhoni has a fun interaction with PBKS batter, who shares his birthday with the CSK legend, while giving autographs after IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' keeper-batter MS Dhoni had a fun interaction with Punjab Kings' Pyla Avinash, given they both share birthdays. It happened following the IPL 2025 game between the two teams at the Maharaja Yadavindra Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. The 43-year-old cricketer signed Avinash's jersey and clicked pictures with him and other young cricketers.

Avinash, who was born on July 7, is in his first year with the PBKS. The 24-year-old has played only five T20s in his career, scoring 81 runs at 20.25 alongside a half-century with a best of 55. However, he has yet to get a game this season. Nevertheless, the youngster had the pleasure of interacting with Dhoni.

Watch the video below as the cricketing legend asks Avinash his birth date and year.

With CSK and PBKS set to play again on April 30 at the Chepauk in Chennai, Avinash will hope for an opportunity to play against the former Super Kings' skipper.

MS Dhoni's best efforts against the Punjab Kings in vain as Chennai Super Kings suffer fourth consecutive defeat of the season

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: CSK X)

The veteran fell short in the death overs against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur as the home side registered an 18-run win and their third in four matches this season.

The 43-year-old seemed to have regained his previous mojo when he smacked two consecutive sixes against right-arm speedster Lockie Ferguson. However, he was dismissed for 27 off 12 balls by Yash Thakur in the final over as Yuzvendra Chahal managed to hold on despite some fumbling.

With the Super Kings left to chase down a mammoth 220, Punjab Kings scraped through to an 18-run victory. The highlight of the match was arguably Priyansh Arya, who clobbered a 42-ball 103 even as the five batters out of eight registered single-figure scores.

The Super Kings will next face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a home game on Friday. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will travel to Hyderabad to lock horns against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More