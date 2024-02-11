MS Dhoni hangs out with former Indian teammates Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel and Ashish Nehra

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted hanging out with his erstwhile teammates Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel and Ashish Nehra. Nehra and Zaheer were part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Apart from playing together with Dhoni for India, Parthiv Patel also spent multiple seasons with Chennai Super Kings as a player.

Parthiv took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture on his story to give fans a glimpse of their recent meetup over food. In it, all four cricketers can be seen posing on a couch, sporting a warm smile. You can watch it below:

Parthiv's recent Instagram story.

Zaheer, Nehra, and Parthiv have already retired from competitive cricket. MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but is still playing in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their captain.

He recently commenced preparations for the upcoming IPL 2024 season with batting practice sessions in the nets in Ranchi.

"They have given slightly below-par performances with the bat" - Parthiv Patel on India's batting performances in England Tests

During a recent discussion on Colors Cineplex, Parthiv Patel was critical of India's batting frailties in the first two Tests against England in the ongoing series. He said:

"We definitely cannot say that we have gotten rid of Bazball because when India had set a nearly 400-run target in the fourth innings, we were still thinking that they might be able to chase it. It's also true that India were in a position where they could have batted England out of the game in both Test matches and India couldn't do that in both places."

He added:

"Here also if the Indian team are getting all out for 255 on this pitch, they will think for sure that they have given slightly below-par performances with the bat. So more than Bazball, I feel how much they focus on their own batting will matter more.

Do you agree with Parthiv Patel's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App