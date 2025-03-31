MS Dhoni laughs in long chat with Rahul Dravid after RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

MS Dhoni interacted with his former Indian teammate, Rahul Dravid, and had a long chat after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Dravid was Team India's captain during the early days of Dhoni's career in international cricket.

After last night's match, Dhoni was seen checking on Dravid, who was using crutches to walk following a leg injury in the lead-up to IPL 2025. The duo proceeded to have a long friendly chat, which included a few laughs. Dravid is the current head coach of RR, while Dhoni is playing for the CSK side.

You can watch the interaction between the duo in the video below:

RR get off the mark in IPL 2025 with a victory vs CSK in Guwahati

After two losses against SRH and KKR, the Rajasthan Royals got off the mark against CSK with their first win on Sunday, March 30. Being asked to bat first, RR notched up a respectable total of 182 for nine, courtesy of a blistering knock of 81 (36) from Nitish Rana. Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece for the Super Kings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (63), Ravindra Jadeja (32*), and a couple of others tried their best to get the visiting team over the line in the chase but fell six runs short in the end.

Rana was adjudged Player of the Match for his magnificent half-century in the first innings. Reflecting on his performance at the post-match presentation, the 31-year-old said:

"I was thinking of maximising the powerplay, as the ball turned after getting slower. Planned on playing the field and not the bowler or the ball. I know I could use the pace. I analysed my batting in the last two games and saw that I was hitting it too hard."

"This time, I ensured that I placed the ball. The coaches told me to bat at three, it was a tactical move as I was hitting the ball too hard at number 4. The chat with the coaches was to bat for as long as possible. (On him being fixed at number three) Will have to ask Rahul, sir (laughs)."

With the win, RR moved up to ninth on the points table while CSK find themselves in seventh position.

