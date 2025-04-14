MS Dhoni plays with robo dog ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was caught on camera having fun with an automated robo dog camera ahead of his team's IPL 2025 clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 14. The game is being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The former India captain was seen sharing a laugh with a CSK support staff member after playfully overturning the automated camera. The camera drew Dhoni's attention presumably because of the latter's affection towards canines.

As per reports, the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter has five dogs at home. You can watch the video here:

MS Dhoni was appointed Chennai Super Kings' captain midway through IPL 2025

Dhoni was appointed CSK's captain midway through IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined for the rest of the season with a fractured elbow. Earlier, Dhoni had made way for Gaikwad as CSK's permanent captain ahead of IPL 2024.

Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history, has a real task on his hands as CSK are currently placed last in the IPL table with just two points. They have won just one game this season, and lost five.

The two-time World Cup-winner, as well as ICC Champions Trophy victor, will hope that his experience, strategy and uncanny ability to bring the best out of his players will come to the fore.

At 43, Dhoni is the oldest player in IPL 2025, and has widely divided opinion across the country with his performances with the bat. So far, he has averaged 34 with the bat in six innings for CSK this season while batting very low in the order.

As far as the ongoing LSG vs CSK game is concerned, Lucknow have steadied the ship after losing Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran early on. At the time of writing, they were 73/2 after 9.2 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant on the crease.

