"MS Dhoni would prefer coaching to commentary" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria believes Indian legend MS Dhoni would prefer to coach than commentate during the next phase of his career. The former Pakistani spinner did not explain the reasons behind his thinking, but said he felt Dhoni would soon enter the world of coaching.

In a Q&A session on YouTube, a fan asked Danish Kaneria if MS Dhoni would become a coach or a commentator after his retirement.

"I think MS Dhoni would prefer coaching over commentary. I definitely think Dhoni will soon enter the world of coaching and will start a new career in that field," Kaneria replied.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. But the wicket-keeper batsman has continued to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. After a forgettable season in the United Arab Emirates last year, the Super Kings bounced back in IPL 2021.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit ended the first phase of IPL 2021 in second position in the standings. The Chennai Super Kings have 10 points to their name from seven matches heading into the second phase of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

Can MS Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL trophy?

MS Dhoni has a discussion with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma after the CSK vs MI battle in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MS Dhoni marshaled his troops to perfection in the first phase of IPL 2021. Although he failed to contribute with the willow, Dhoni's leadership skills helped the Super Kings emerge victorious in five of their first seven fixtures.

It will be interesting to see if CSK can continue in the same vein during the second phase of IPL 2021. As per reports, the team will likely have a training camp in Chepauk next month.

The competition is scheduled to resume on September 19 in UAE.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arvind Sriram