MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, and Ruturaj Gaikwad join CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s birthday celebrations [In Pictures]

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and R Ashwin participated in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan's birthday celebrations on Thursday, February 27. Several CSK players recently joined the team camp to begin preparations for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The Chennai-based franchise welcomed the star players with special videos on social media platforms.

CSK took to their official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of their CEO's birthday celebrations in the camp by sharing a few pictures. Kasi Viswanathan could be seen cutting the cake in the presence of Super Kings players Dhoni, Ruturaj, and Ashwin. The post was captioned:

"Come join in on the birthday celebration of Kasi Sir with the lions! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CraftedForCelebration @britishempireofficial"

CSK will square off against MI in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 campaign will begin with a blockbuster encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk Stadium on March 23. CSK fans will be excited to see hometown hero R Ashwin back in the yellow jersey after nine years and reunite with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja on the field.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

