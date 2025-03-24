MS Dhoni reveals his immediate reaction after Sunil Gavaskar asked him for an autograph during iconic moment in IPL 2023

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni cherishes the moment Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar asked him for his autograph during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He said he immediately felt the need to oblige to the request of the 75-year-old former India captain-turned-commentator.

Following Chennai Super Kings' final home match in the league phase of the 2023 IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni performed a victory lap around the MA Chidambaram Stadium to thank the fans for their support. Gavaskar had then asked Dhoni for an autograph.

"It was very close to my heart when he asked for an autograph, and I was like, ‘Okay what needs to be done.’ My immediate reaction was, ‘Okay an autograph has been asked, give the autograph.'" the 43-year-old told JioHotstar in an interview (via News18).

Dhoni added that Gavaskar's request for an autograph was like "a stamp of approval" that he had been doing the right things on and off the field.

"Something like that, when he says it, it means a lot. Which means he is very happy with what I have been doing on and off the field. I have also committed mistakes, but more often than not. So I feel it’s like a stamp of approval," the 2011 men's ODI World Cup-winning captain said.

A few days after getting the autograph, Gavaskar said that it was an emotional moment for him and thanked the cameraman for offering Dhoni a marker to give the autograph.

Dhoni calls Gavaskar "a great of the game," adds he loves his witty side

The former India and CSK captain hailed Gavaskar's legacy and talked about the latter's witty side as well. He was also effusive in praise of the legendary batter's ability to play the West Indian fast bowlers in the 1970s and 1980s.

“He is a great of the game. Since I have started playing cricket, there are few names when it comes to that era, and even before that, Sunny Bhai (Sunil Gavaskar) name is always there. Especially the way he played the West Indian fast bowling unit, you know it was not like one fast bowler or two fast bowlers and the way he performed," Dhoni said.

“But you know Sunny Bhai is also very witty at times. I love that side of him, but we have all looked up to him; we have seen and gathered a lot of courage when were in that adverse situation, and this is what is needed from international cricketers and especially Indian cricketers. You know that’s how much cricket is respected in India," he added.

Gavaskar recently recalled the moment when he sought Dhoni's autograph and said that he had been a fan of the wicketkeeper-batter ever since he first saw him play.

Dhoni, who is playing the ongoing 2025 IPL as an uncapped player with CSK, has led the franchise to five title wins. The last of the five titles came in 2023 when the men in yellow defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

