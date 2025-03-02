MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva shares adorable video of enjoying Sunday with her pet dog and mother [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, recently shared an adorable video online of herself enjoying Sunday with her mother and a pet dog. She is the only child of Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who was born on February 6, 2015.

Ziva took to her official Instagram handle this evening and gave fans a glimpse of her weekend by sharing a reel. In it, the 10-year-old could be seen having fun with her pet dog and jumping around in a garden. She also gave company to her mother, Sakshi, during a workout.

The post was captioned:

"Sundays 😁"

You can watch the reel below:

MS Dhoni joined CSK camp to prepare for the upcoming IPL 2025 season

MS Dhoni recently linked up with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise to commence preparations for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Tripathi, and a few other players have also joined the camp in Chennai.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs last year, the Super Kings will be eager to put on an improved performance in IPL 2025. CSK's campaign in the upcoming season will begin on March 23 with a high-octane match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

