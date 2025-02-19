MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson deliver famous dialogues of Superstar Rajinikanth in Tamil during an event [Watch]

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson recently delivered famous dialogues of Superstar Rajinikanth in Tamil during an event. Both players will be back in action in the upcoming IPL 2025 next month.

Rajasthan Royals took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video of MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson recreating famous dialogues from Superstar Rajinikanth's iconic Tamil movie 'Padayappa'. Dhoni said:

"Yen Vazhi, Thani Vazhi" (My way is the highway).

Samson also said another dialogue from the same movie:

"Naan Oru Vaati Sonna, Noor Vaathi Soona Mathiri" (If I say it once, it is as good as saying it a 100 times).

You can watch the dialogues in the video below:

Sanju Samson got injured during the final T20I against England earlier this month and is currently in recovery, racing time to attain match-fitness before IPL 2025 as he has to captain the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side.

Dhoni is also preparing for his on-field comeback after last playing a competitive match in May 2024 in the IPL. Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained him in the uncapped player category ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, as it has been more than four years since his last international match.

"Whenever he is around I get goosebumps" - CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad recently opened up about the aura of MS Dhoni and revealed that he still gets goosebumps in the former captain's presence. Speaking with Indian Express ahead of IPL 2025, Ruturaj said:

"For the first time [I was] very nervous [while sharing a dressing room with Dhoni]. Obviously, I had never met anyone with that kind of a stature. But he made me feel comfortable and made me feel like I’m a part of the team. After that, till now, whenever he is around I get goosebumps but I have to get myself back and focus I never dreamt about it, playing with MS Dhoni."

He added:

"With the kind of age difference we have he is almost 16-18 years older than me. So every time I go out to bat for CSK in the IPL, my only aim is to play until MS Dhoni comes to bat."

CSK's IPL 2025 campaign will begin on March 23 with a high-octane clash against Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

