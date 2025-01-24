MS Dhoni seeks blessings at Maa Dewri temple in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2025

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently visited the Maa Dewri temple in Diuri village near his hometown in Ranchi. The 43-year-old sought blessings at the ancient temple ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Dhoni usually visits the holy temple ahead of every IPL season and important tournaments. He continued the tradition and offered prayers to Goddess Dewri ahead of IPL 2025.

On Friday, January 24, a few pictures and videos surfaced on social media in which Dhoni was seen entering the Maa Dewri temple.

It is worth mentioning that before the 2011 World Cup, the keeper-batter reportedly made a commitment at the Maa Dewri temple to shave his head if India won the World Cup. He fulfilled the promise and donated his hair following the Men in Blue's triumph.

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The new retention rules allow a franchise to retain an Indian player who hasn't played international cricket or held a BCCI central contract in the last five years as an uncapped player.

MS Dhoni has started his batting practice ahead of IPL 2025

IPL 2024 was touted as MS Dhoni's swansong tour. However, the seasoned campaigner had other plans as he didn't announce his retirement following CSK's league-stage exit.

Dhoni batted mostly at No. 8 in CSK's batting order last year. He still entertained the viewers with his blazing cameos. The swashbuckling batter scored 161 runs in the edition from just 73 balls, finishing with a fantastic striker rate of 220.54.

The veteran player was recently seen doing some batting practice to get into the groove for IPL 2025. Giving a glimpse of Dhoni's net practice, CSK's official fan page posted on Instagram:

MS Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. The five-time champions endured a dismal campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs. They finished fifth in the points table, with seven wins and as many losses.

