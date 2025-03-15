MS Dhoni smashes a big hit nonchalantly in CSK nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch] 

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has commenced training ahead of IPL 2025 and has been seen smashing big hits. He did not look rusty in the nets even though he has not played competitive cricket since May last year, following CSK's final league match of IPL 2024 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The Super Kings lost the match, with Dhoni getting out in the last over in the chase, which ended their playoff chances. He batted lower down the order and faced fewer balls during IPL 2024. However, Dhoni was in great striking form, scoring 161 runs across 14 games at an astonishing strike rate of 220.55.

Chennai team management and fans will be hoping to see a bit more of the same version of MS Dhoni during the upcoming season.

A fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of MS Dhoni's batting practice session in CSK nets. In it, the legendary cricketer could be seen hitting a big shot nonchalantly with his usual flair.

You can watch the video below:

CSK and MI will face each other in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 in Chennai

IPL's El Clasico between CSK and MI has been scheduled early in the upcoming season. It will be the first match of IPL 2025 for both teams, hosted by the Chepauk Stadium on March 23. Ravichandran Ashwin will reunite with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at CSK after nine seasons with this encounter.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

