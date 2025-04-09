MS Dhoni smashes two consecutive sixes against Lockie Ferguson during CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in a chase of 220 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni smashed two consecutive sixes against Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Lockie Ferguson during the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday (April 8). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosted the encounter.

After opting to bat first, PBKS set up a daunting target of 220 for the CSK side on the back of a scintillating century from opener Priyansh Arya (103). CSK then got off to a decent start as their openers put on a 61-run partnership in 6.3 overs before Glenn Maxwell dismissed Rachin Ravindra (36).

Devon Conway (69) and Shivam Dube (42) later took them ahead with an 89-run stand for the third wicket. However, the rising required rate led to Dube's departure in the 16th over, which brought MS Dhoni to the crease when 69 runs were needed from 25 deliveries. After getting his eye in, Dhoni tried to push CSK toward the target by hitting the last two balls of the 18th over, bowled by Lockie Ferguson.

You can watch MS Dhoni's two sixes in the video below:

MS Dhoni (27 in 12 balls) also hit a four and six against Arshdeep Singh in the 19th over but got out on the first ball of the 20th over, which ended CSK's hopes in the game. Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar could only score nine runs in the remaining five balls as the Super Kings suffered an 18-run loss.

"We were just two-three hits away"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after an 18-run loss in IPL 2025 match vs PBKS

At the post-match presentation, Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad applauded PBKS opener Priyansh Arya for his brilliant knock and expressed satisfaction with his team's batting performance. He said:

"Sometimes you have to appreciate the opponent - Priyansh played really well. It was high risk batting and it came off really well. Even though we got the wickets, they kept the momentum going. Would have been 10-15 runs less had we executed well, but at the end of the day it comes down to the dropped catches."

"Today was spot on from a batting perspective - two of our best batters who can play pace really well went up the order and we had a great powerplay. It was an improved performance, a lot of positives out of the batting. We were just two-three hits away," Gaikwad added.

The Chennai Super Kings will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their sixth match of IPL 2025 on Friday (April 11) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

