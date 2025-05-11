MS Dhoni spotted in an airplane after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) veteran and stand-in captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni, was recently spotted aboard a flight heading to his hometown, Ranchi. The 43-year-old last appeared in action during the 57th match of the season, when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosted CSK at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

After choosing to bat first, Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane led by example with a composed 48 off 33 deliveries, helping the hosts reach 179/6 in their 20 overs.

In response, CSK debutant Urvil Patel gave his side a flying start with a blistering 31 off just 11 balls. Dewald Brevis kept the momentum going with a quickfire 52 from 25 deliveries, while Shivam Dube anchored the innings with a solid 45 off 40. In the closing moments, MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 from 18 balls, steering CSK to a thrilling two-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, May 10, an Instagram fan page dedicated to MS Dhoni (@mahilovers07_) shared a video of the CSK star aboard a flight en route to Ranchi. This follows the BCCI’s decision to suspend IPL 2025 for a week, as announced on Friday, May 9, amid tensions at the India-Pakistan border.

Fans can watch the video here:

The five-time IPL champions have already been knocked out of playoff contention and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only six points from 12 matches.

MS Dhoni has accumulated 180 runs from 12 innings in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni has had a modest IPL 2025 campaign with the bat, scoring 180 runs from 12 innings at an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 140.62. His highest score so far has been an unbeaten 30 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Overall, the veteran has played 276 matches in the tournament, accumulating 5,423 runs (241 innings) at an average of 38.46, including 24 half-centuries, his highest score being an unbeaten 84.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More