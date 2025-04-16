MS Dhoni wins hearts with humble gesture for wheelchair-bound fan amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni once again won hearts with his humble gesture amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Dhoni is leading the team after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out.

The wicketkeeper-batter was seen at the airport, surrounded by security and police staff. A wheelchair-bound fan asked MS Dhoni for a picture as he was walking away. Dhoni then stopped and not only posed for a picture with the fan but took the selfie himself.

It was a heartwarming gesture from the veteran cricketer. The moment can be seen in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Fans were also impressed and reacted to this gesture by MS Dhoni. Below are a few reactions on the post:

"Great gesture by maahi 💛🥹," a user wrote.

"Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge msd (There is only one heart how many times will you win it MSD)," another fan expressed.

MS Dhoni helps CSK break losing streak against LSG

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni led CSK to a much-needed win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game. Chennai had lost five matches prior to the game against LSG.

They managed to put an end to their losing streak as they beat LSG by five wickets. CSK bowled first and restricted Lucknow to 166/7 in their 20 overs. In the run-chase, Dhoni walked out to bat at number seven and helped them get over the line successfully in the end.

He scored a quickfire unbeaten 26 off just 11 deliveries, where he hit four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 236.36. MS Dhoni was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' and became the oldest player to receive the award in the history of the IPL.

CSK now have two wins and five defeats from seven matches. With four points, they continue to remain at the bottom of the table. However, this win could give them some much-needed confidence going ahead into the season.

Their next match is against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

