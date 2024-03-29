"Multiverse of madness" - Fans react to Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's hug during RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heartwarming moment during the 10th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, March 29. It came between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was during the drinks break of the first essay when Gambhir, who is currently the mentor of the Kolkata-based franchise, walked into the field. Kohli, who was batting during the time, met with Gambhir as the two shared a warm hug, sending the fans into a frenzy.

For the unversed, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument last year. The incident happened after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated RCB on the final delivery in a low-scoring thriller at the IPL 2023. Notably, Gambhir was associated with LSG till last season.

It originally started as an altercation involving Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq between the 16th and 17th over of the match. However, it eventually ended up with several players from both sides being involved in a messy argument after the match.

There were heated words that were exchanged between Kohli and Naveen, and Gambhir indulged in a feud with the RCB batter after the game ended. It was so intense that LSG skipper KL Rahul had to step in to separate the duo. Kohli and Naveen were involved in an awkward handshake after the game.

The altercation was so intense that Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fee while Naveen was slapped with a 50% fine.

Ever since the conclusion of the IPL 2023, fans have been waiting for Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's faceoff. But to many's surprise, the two shared a heartwarming hug, thereby instigating a meme fest on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the funniest reactions from fans:

Virat Kohli's 83* takes RCB to 182/6 in first innings

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli was phenomenal with the bat against KKR on Friday. He notched up an unbeaten 83 off 59 deliveries to help the side post a defendable total at the end of 20 overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis failed to get going and walked back scoring just eight runs off six deliveries. It was the 65-run second-wicket partnership between Kohli and Cameron Green that stirred the innings. Kohli also shared a 42-run stand with Glenn Maxwell before the latter was dismissed.

Lastly, a sixth-wicket partnership between the RCB opener and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB get to a first-innings total of 182 runs. Virat Kohli, notably, scored his second consecutive half-century in the tournament.