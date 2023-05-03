"Mumbai Indians always had faith in Suryakumar Yadav"- Mohammad Kaif hails star MI batter for sensational performance vs RR

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

While Tim David won the Player of the Match award for his sensational 45*, it was Suryakumar Yadav who set up the win for Mumbai with a brilliant half-century (55 off 29). He dominated RR spinners as well as pacers and ensured that the required run rate never went out of reach.

Speaking to Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif explained how the Mumbai Indians backed 'SKY' despite his poor form for India of late. Here's what he had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's knock:

"Mumbai Indians always had faith in Suryakumar Yadav. They have been backing him right from the start and no one had an iota of doubt over his talent and capability. With his knock against RR, he's proven his worth. SKY has once again proved why he's rated so highly as a batter. These are good signs for Mumbai Indians."

Rohit Sharma hailed Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David after win vs RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was delighted with the way SKY and Tim David helped MI beat RR by six wickets. He credited the duo for showing what they are capable of and believes that Mumbai have a strong enough batting line-up to chase such totals down regularly.

Here's what Rohit had to say during the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking. SKY obviously we knew a knock like today was round the corner."

MI will be keen to build on their win against RR as they face a crucial encounter against the Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

