Mumbai Indians bid emotional farewell to three overseas stars after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Mumbai Indians (MI) endured a disappointing loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league-stage match before the playoffs, and as a result, lost a golden chance of sealing a Qualifier 1 spot. Ahead of their Eliminator game, the franchise bid farewell to three core overseas players.

New faces will join the squad ahead of the knockout games, as Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, and Will Jacks have left the tournament to join their respective national teams and resume duties for them.

The Mumbai Indians shared a video in which head coach Mahela Jayawardene can be seen giving an emotional speech as a farewell gesture for the three cricketers.

“From myself, the support staff and the team, just wanted to wish Ryan and Boschy good luck with the Test Championship finals. Go well. You guys have been fantastic with great contributions, and sad to see you guys leave. But all the best,” Jayawardene said to bid goodbye to the Protea cricketers.

Speaking for the Englishman, Mahela said:

“Well, good luck mate. National duty after a while, you have been called up. Very proud. Same attitude. Do well, and we will miss you. But thank you guys, you guys have been brilliant. Great attitude helping each other out and all that. So good luck.”

While Rickelton and Bosch will join South Africa’s Test squad for their upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia, Jacks will join England’s squad for their forthcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies starting May 29.

Mumbai Indians await their opponents in Eliminator

After the Punjab Kings-Mumbai Indians game on Monday, May 26, the former sealed a spot in Qualifier 1 while the latter were placed in the risky Eliminator game. However, both teams are yet to confirm their opponents, as tonight’s last league game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will decide which teams finish second and third on the points table.

Gujarat Titans incurred a loss in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings, and PBKS later surpassed the 2022 champions to take up the No. 1 spot in the points table.

If RCB beat LSG in the 70th match of the league, they’ll finish with 19 points and jump to No. 2, sealing their spot in Qualifier against PBKS. In that case, the Mumbai Indians will face GT in the Eliminator.

However, if RCB suffer a defeat, they’ll finish third in the points table with 17 points, below GT, who are at 18. In this scenario, PBKS will face GT in Qualifier 1, and MI will face RCB in the Eliminator.

