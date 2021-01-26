Mumbai Indians fan urges Rajasthan Royals to trade Ben Stokes to MI, they respond

Ben Stokes is one of the top all-rounders in world cricket right now.

The English player has excelled in all formats, scoring runs, taking wickets, and pulling off some incredible catches for his team.

The Rajasthan Royals retained him for IPL 2021. However, a Mumbai Indians fan wanted RR to trade Stokes to MI before the next season.

The Mumbai-based franchise already have some match-winners like Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya in their all-rounders' department.

Still, the fan asked the Royals to trade Ben Stokes to the defending champions.

RR's social media admin preferred to respond to the fan's request with a GIF.

The Rajasthan Royals released their captain Steve Smith before the 14th IPL auction. After Smith's release, Ben Stokes has become the highest-paid player in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

As mentioned ahead, Stokes is one of the top all-rounders right now. He scored a match-winning century for the Royals in their reverse league fixture versus the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

Unfortunately, the Jaipur-based franchise finished at the last position on the standings.

Ben Stokes is yet to bring his 'A' game to the table for the Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes helped England win the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Ben Stokes represented the Rising Pune Supergiant in his debut IPL season. His 316 runs and 12 wickets played a vital role in Pune's journey to the 2017 IPL final.

After Pune's exit from the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals signed Stokes.

However, he could not replicate the same performances for the Jaipur-based franchise. IPL 2020 was the first season where Stokes aggregated over 200 runs for RR in a tournament.

He has scalped only 16 wickets across three seasons for the Royals. It will be interesting to see if he could up his game in IPL 2021.