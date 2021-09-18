IPL 2021: "Whenever we go in the nets, we are taking one ball at a time" - Ishan Kishan 

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan has stated that the team is hard at work ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

In an interaction with MI TV, Kishan said that the team has amped up their practice sessions and are playing in the nets with a matchday mindset. Mumbai Indian's official Twitter account posted a short clip of the interaction with Ishan Kishan. The post was captioned:

"𝗘𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 to get the show started" 🔥⚔️ #OneFamily 👕 #MumbaiIndians 👕 #IPL2021 #KhelTakaTak @MXTakaTak MI TV

You can find the video below:

In the video clip, Kishan said:

"We have been preparing very well. Because the matches are also so close. So whenever we go in the nets, we are taking one ball at a time and are playing as if we are playing a match."

The 23-year old was the highest run-getter for his side in the 2020 campaign, scoring 516 runs at an average of 57.3. Kishan has also been named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

However, his performance during the first half of the 14th edition of the IPL was a forgettable one. Kishan managed to rack up just 73 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 82.

The left-hander will surely try to use his selection in the Indian team as a motivation to improve during the UAE leg of the IPL. Kishan said:

"Very competitive cricket is going on right now because all the senior players are here. Sachin sir is here... everyone is looking and everyone wants to give their best. They know how important are the seven matches are going to be for us to win most of the games in the beginning."

The Mumbai Indians are currently in the fourth position with eight points in the points table, winning four out of the seven games that they have played. If they were to qualify for the playoffs, MI will need to win at least four of their remaining seven matches.

Kishan concluded the video by talking about how difficult it is to play in the scalding conditions in the UAE. He said:

"Preparation is going very well.. everyone is training well. Hydration and everything is important, so we are taking care of that also... as it's too hot here."

The second leg of IPL 2021 is set to begin tomorrow with an epic encounter between the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians and M.S. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar