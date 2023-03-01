Mumbai Indians name Harmanpreet Kaur as captain for WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, starting this Saturday. MI will square off against the Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants in the opening match of WPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani announced Harmanpreet Kaur as the MI women's team's first-ever skipper on the franchise's official website. She mentioned how excited she was to see the team play a fearless brand of cricket under the new captain.

In a media release issued by the Mumbai Indians, Nita Ambani said:

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins."

She added that Harmanpreet will inspire the MI women's team to play their best, display a sense of pride and bring glory.

"We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore," Nita Ambani concluded.

Harmanpreet Kaur has a lot of captaincy experience

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series (Image: Getty)

When Mumbai Indians signed Harmanpreet Kaur at the WPL Auction 2023, it was obvious that they would elect the 33-year-old as their team's captain. The reason behind that is that Harmanpreet has been India's captain for quite some time now. Under her leadership, the team finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2020 and the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Speaking of her numbers as captain in T20I cricket, Kaur has recorded 54 wins in 96 matches as captain. She has an impressive percentage of 59.23.

It remains to be seen how she performs as the MI captain in WPL 2023.

