Mumbai Indians opener visits Agra with family after IPL 2025 suspension [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener and wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton shared photos on social media from his visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with his family on Friday, May 9. His short-trip came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a one-week suspension of the IPL 2025 season on the same day.
The Proteas batter captioned the post:
“India Pt2.”
Rickelton was acquired by the franchise for INR 1 crore. The Southpaw has performed reasonably well in the 12 matches played so far, scoring 336 runs at an average of 30.54 and a strike rate of 153.42. His tally includes three half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 62 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start to their campaign, winning just one of their first five games. However, they bounced back impressively, registering six consecutive victories before their winning streak was halted by a three-wicket defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 6.
As of now, Hardik Pandya’s MI sit fourth on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches, firmly in contention for a playoff spot.
A look at Ryan Rickelton's numbers in international cricket
Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton made his Test debut for South Africa in a match against Bangladesh in 2022. Since then, the 28-year-old has played in 10 Test matches, scoring 616 runs at a respectable average of 41.06. He has notched up two centuries, with his highest score being a remarkable 259-run innings against Pakistan earlier this year.
In addition to his Test appearances, Rickelton has played nine ODIs, scoring 335 runs at an average of 37.22, including one half-century and one century. He has also featured in 13 T20Is, amassing 263 runs with a solitary fifty.
