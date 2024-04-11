Mumbai Indians sign Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod

Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai as the replacement for an injured Vishnu Vinod, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024 IPL due to a forearm injury.

Vishnu Vinod, who represents Kerala in the Indian domestic circuit, joined the five-time winners ahead of the last season. In the three matches he played for the Mumbai Indians during the 2023 IPL, the 30-year-old managed 37 runs at a strike rate of 119.35.

This year though, unfortunately, he did not get an opportunity to don the famous blue jersey. Vishnu Vinod also featured in three games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the tenth edition of the league in 2017.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' new recruit Harvik Desai was a part of the victorious Indian team that went on to clinch the 2018 ICC men's Under 19 World Cup under Prithvi Shaw in New Zealand. The 24-year-old has 2658 First-class and 1341 List A runs to his name.

He also emerged as Saurashtra's highest run-getter at the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 336 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 175. He hit two half-centuries and a century in the T20 tournament. Brilliant behind the stumps, Harvik Desai has taken 153 catches across formats apart from effecting 23 stumpings.

Can the Mumbai Indians build a winning momentum with yet another home victory?

With one victory in four matches, Mumbai Indians are eighth in the ongoing 2024 IPL points table. Despite a hattrick of losses, the team bounced back strongly in their previous encounter, registering a massive total of 234-5 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankede Stadium. Eventually, they won the fixture by 29 runs, thereby opening their account in this edition of the IPL.

Tough challenges await Hardik Pandya's men as they will facie Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champion Chennai Super Kings in their next two matches. Given that both these high-profile games will be played at home, the Mumbai-based franchise have a good opportunity to put aside the initial disappointments and build a winning momentum.