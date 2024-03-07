Mumbai Indians unveil their new jersey ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The five-time champions have not made any significant changes to their outfit from the previous season and stuck to their blue and gold threads.

The Mumbai franchise released their latest jersey through a reel on their official Instagram handle. They also opened up about the colors used and their significance.

The two forms of blue utilized - royal and imperial - signified confidence, while the dash of gold depicts energy and the power of the sun. MI captioned the post:

"𝗠𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗦 🆇 𝗦𝗞𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗦 👕 आपली Men’s team 𝕁𝔼ℝ𝕊𝔼𝕐 is here!"

You can watch the jersey reveal video below:

MI's IPL 2024 campaign will commence on March 24 with a clash against GT in Ahmedabad

MI will begin a new era under captain Hardik Pandya in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Ahead of this season, their management decided to relieve Rohit Sharma from captaincy duties and handed over the reins to Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans (GT) last November.

It was a surprising decision as Rohit led MI to all of their five title wins over the past decade and also took a highly inexperienced and weak team to the playoffs last year.

Hardik Pandya-led MI side will begin their journey in IPL 2024 with a high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of MI in IPL 2024:

March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3.30pm

