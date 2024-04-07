Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and DC's last matches in IPL 2024

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

The two have locked horns 33 times in the IPL, with DC leading the head-to-head battle 18-15 against MI.

In their previous meeting, Mumbai beat Delhi by six wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium last year.

Asked to bat first, the Capitals were bundled out for 172 in 19.4 overs. Axar Patel top scored, with 54 runs off 25 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and four boundaries. David Warner also smashed 51 off 47 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. Manish Pandey and Prithvi Shaw also chipped in with 26 (18) and 15 (10), respectively.

Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the MI bowlers, returning with three wickets apiece. Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen bagged two and one wicket, respectively.

In response, MI achieved the target in a last-ball thriller. Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 65 off 45, including four sixes and six fours. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 41 (29) and 31 (26), respectively. Meanwhile, Cameron Green and Tim David stayed unbeaten on 17 (8) and 13 (11), respectively.

Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets for DC, while Mustafizur Rahman scalped one.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

Delhi Capitals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 106 runs in their last IPL game in Vizag on April 3.

Batting first, KKR posted the second-highest total in IPL history as they put up 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Narine starred with the bat, scoring 85 off 39 in an innings laced with seven sixes, and as many fours.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh also chipped in with 54 (27), 41 (19) and 26 (8), respectively.

Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets for DC but conceded 59 runs. Ishant Sharma also bagged two wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh picked up one each.

In response, DC were bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs. Captain Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs were the only positives with their half-centuries.

Pant scored 55 off 25 with the help of five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Stubbs hit 54 off 32, including four maximums and as many boundaries. The duo shared a 93-run partnership after the hosts were reduced to 33/5.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for KKR, finishing with three wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc also bagged two wickets, while Sunil Narine and Andre Russell scalped one apiece.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL game

Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in their last IPL encounter at Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

Asked to bat first, MI got off to the worst possible start as Trent Boult sent back Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, and Naman Dhir for golden ducks.

Hardik Pandya (34 off 21) and Tilak Varma (32 off 29) then shared a 56-run partnership to help MI recover from 20/4. Yuzvendra Chahal, who scalped three wickets, then sent back Pandya and Varma.

MI eventually posted 125/9 in 20 overs. Nandre Burger and Avesh Khan also picked up two and one wicket, respectively.

In response, RR achieved the target with 27 balls to spare. Riyan Parag continued his purple patch, scoring an unbeaten 54 off 39, including three sixes and five boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in double digits.

Akash Madhwal fought hard for MI, returning with figures of 3/20, while Kwena Maphaka bagged one wicket.