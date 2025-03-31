Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and KKR's last match in IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on Monday, March 31.

The two teams have faced off 34 times in head-to-head contests, with Mumbai leading Kolkata by 23-11. The Knight Riders beat MI by 18 runs when the two teams faced off in a 16-over contest due to rain.

Asked to bat first, KKR put up 157/7 in 20 overs. They lost early wickets and were reeling at 40/3 inside the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana chipped in with scores of 42 (21) and 33 (23), respectively, to bail the team out of danger. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh chipped in with 24 (14), 20 (12), and 17* (8), respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla were the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, returning with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Nuwan Thusara and Anshul Kamboj scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, MI managed 139/8. Rohit Sharma (19) and Suryakumar Yadav (11) got off to good starts but threw away their wickets. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma chipped in with scores of 40 (22) and 32 (17), respectively. Later, Naman Dhir scored 17 off six deliveries but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell emerged as the leading wicket-takers, finishing with two wickets apiece. Sunil Narine also scalped one wicket.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

KKR beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in their last IPL outing in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. This was their first win this season after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their opening game.

Asked to bat first, RR put up 151/9 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (29), Sanju Samson (13), and stand-in captain Riyan Parag (25) got starts but failed to consolidate. The middle order failed to deliver and suffered a collapse. Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer contributed 33 (28) and 16 (7), respectively, to take the team over the 150-run mark.

Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Moeen Ali, and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets apiece for the Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson picked up one wicket.

In response, the Royals achieved the target with 15 balls to spare. Moeen Ali failed to get going in Sunil Narine's absence, departing for five off 12 deliveries via run out mode of dismissal. Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 97 off 61 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and eight fours. The southpaw smashed a six to take his team over the line.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with 18 (15) and 22* (17), respectively. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga picked up the only wicket for the Royals.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

MI lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 36 runs in their last IPL 2025 game in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 30. This was their second consecutive loss after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their season opener.

Asked to bat first, the Titans posted 196/8 in 20 overs. Opener Sai Sudharsan led from the front, scoring 63 runs off 41 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries. Captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler also chipped in with 38 (27) and 39 (24), respectively. Sherfane Rutherford also made a handy contribution, scoring 18 off 11 deliveries.

Skipper Hardik Pandya led by example, bagging two wickets and inflicting a runout. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanaraya Raju scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Mumbai managed to score 160/8. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma departed for single-digit scores. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav put up a fight, scoring 39 and 48, respectively.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, returning with two wickets each. Kagiso Rabada and Sai Kishore picked up one wicket each.

