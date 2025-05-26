Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and PBKS' last match in IPL 2025

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 69th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the match on Monday, May 26.

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in IPL, with MI leading PBKS 17-15 in head-to-head meetings. In their last faceoff, Mumbai beat Punjab by nine runs in match 33 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, MI put up 192/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring a quickfire 78 runs off 53 balls with the help of three sixes and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma chipped in with 36 (25) and 34* (18), respectively.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, returning with figures of 3/31, while skipper Sam Curran bagged two wickets. Kagiso Rabada also scalped one wicket.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, PBKS were bundled out for 183 in 19.1 overs. The top order flopped as the team lost half their side for 49. Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh put up a fighting display with the bat, scoring 61 (28) and 41 (25), respectively. The duo together smashed 10 sixes and four boundaries but failed to take the team home.

Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee were the stars with the ball for MI, bagging three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Gopal, and Akash Madhwal took one each.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

MI beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59 runs in their last IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium on May 21. With the win, they also qualified for the playoffs.

Invited to bat first, MI posted 180/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma perished cheaply, but Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks looked good for 25 (18) and 21 (13), respectively. Tilak Varma also contributed a run-a-ball 27. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 43 deliveries, in a knock featuring four sixes and seven boundaries.

Later, Naman Dhir smashed a quickfire 24 off eight deliveries at a strike rate of 300, including two maximums and as many fours, to give a top finish to Mumbai. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, returning with figures of 2/48, while Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, DC managed 121 in 18.2 overs. Sameer Rizvi put up a fight, scoring 39 off 35 balls, but didn't get enough support from the other end. Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma were the other batters who reached double digits after KL Rahul perished for 11 (6).

Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with figures of 3/11 and 3/12, respectively. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, and Karn Sharma took one each.

MI vs DC 2025 scorecard.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their last IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on May 25.

Asked to bat first, PBKS put up 206/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 53 runs off 34 balls with the help of two sixes and five boundaries. Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh also chipped in with 32 (12) and 28 (18), respectively. Later, Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten on 44 off 16 deliveries, featuring four sixes and three boundaries.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for Delhi, returning with figures of 3/33, while Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam bagged two wickets apiece. Mukesh Kumar also scalped one wicket.

PBKS vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, Delhi achieved the target with three balls in hand. Openers KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis chipped in with 35 (21) and 23 (15), respectively. Karun Nair and Sediqullah Atal contributed 44 (27) and 22 (16), respectively. Sameer Rizvi stayed unbeaten on 58 off 25 balls, including five sixes and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs also remained unbeaten on 18 off 14 balls.

Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/41, while Marco Jansen and Praveen Dubey bagged one wicket each.

PBKS vs DC 2025 scorecard.

