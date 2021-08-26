"Mumbai Indians will win their third consecutive IPL trophy and then India will also win the T20 World Cup" - Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have joined the rest of the squad at the team's resort in Abu Dhabi. They will soon begin their training sessions in a bid to get themselves ready for the second phase of IPL, which commences on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between MI and the Chennai Super Kings.

Upon their arrival, the Pandya brothers spoke briefly in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media handles. The duo commented on the team's chances and looked excited to perform well in the upcoming IPL 2021.

An enthusiastic Hardik Pandya said he was looking forward to having a great IPL season and signed off by asserting that MI will win their third consecutive IPL trophy. He added that India would win the T20 World Cup, which will commence after the conclusion of the IPL at the same venues. Hardik Pandya said:

"Very nice, We are feeling great. We know that it will be the same routine which we had last time. We look forward for a great season and hope to win... Not hope. We will get the third (consecutive IPL title) and the World Cup."

His brother Krunal Pandya was also confident about MI's chances and said:

"Yes, we have good memories from last time. We were the champions. So I guess that's that. The second phase will now begin. And let's make it three in a row."

"Hardik Pandya’s problem is that he is so slim, he needs some muscle on his body" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opening batsman Salman Butt opined that Hardik Pandya's physique is too lean, and that is causing him injury issues whenever his bowling workload is increasing.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel about Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury woes, Salman Butt said:

“India had high hopes from Hardik Pandya, but he has been on a long layoff period. He looks very skilful when he bats. And when he was bowling before injury, he looked very effective with decent pace. But again, Hardik Pandya’s problem is that he is so slim, if there is extra load on his body, he will keep getting unfit."

Salman Butt added:

"He needs some muscle on his body. Skill-wise, he has a lot of capacity to become better and better. The way he bats and bowls… he has a very good bowling action. But again, his body cannot take the excess workload. That is what needs to be managed.”

