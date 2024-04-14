Mumbai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the MI vs CSK match in IPL 2024?

The first, and surprisingly, only IPL 2024 league-stage clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been scheduled for Sunday, April 14, at the Wankhede Stadium. The two teams started their campaign on a contrasting note, but are now arguably on an even keel given how their last couple of matches have turned out.

CSK faced a wobble after successive away losses to the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They returned to winning ways by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to record their third straight home win, but are still in search of their first away triumph of the season.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, lost three matches in a row to begin their campaign, but now have momentum on their side with successive wins over the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to instill life in their journey. Now, with a third consecutive home game on the horizon, MI will be looking to make the most of it.

Mumbai are currently a hot cauldron with scathing summer temperatures coupled with unforgiving humidity. The same conditions are predicted to prevail during the contest between CSK and MI. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be hovering around the 31-degree Celsius mark, and it is not expected to dip much throughout the contest.

With hardly any cloud cover expected, there is next to no chance for rain to make an appearance. The conditions on offer will be extremely humid, as the report predicts a humidity ranging from 70-80 percent.

"This guy is cut from the same cloth" - Stephen Fleming compares Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni ahead of MI vs CSK encounter

Ruturaj Gaikwad's journey as CSK skipper has mostly been positive, and while he struggled with the bat initially, he was back among the runs in the win over KKR.

Gaikwad will be up against a new MI captain as well, with Hardik Pandya finally seeming to win the fans over after his controversial move from the Gujarat Titans (GT).

“There is no difference (between Gaikwad and Dhoni). He is as cool as it gets. I know the last captain was pretty cool. But this guy is cut from the same cloth, so that is rubbed through,” Fleming said during the pre-match press conference

CSK had completed a double over MI the previous season, and have won four out of the last five matches against their arch-rivals.