"My dessert of the night"- CSK bowler Khaleel Ahmed plays a fantastic switch hit in nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been working hard on his batting in the nets ahead of IPL 2025. CSK shared a short clip on social media, where Khaleel can be seen playing a switch hit.

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have started their practice sessions for the upcoming season. One of the new signings made by CSK ahead of the new season is left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed. He will don the yellow jersey for the first time in his IPL career.

While Ahmed has made a name for himself with his left-arm pace bowling, it seems like he wants to contribute to the batting department as well. In the video shared by CSK on X, Ahmed said:

"One good switch hit can be my dessert of the night."

Later, Ahmed went towards the crease and played a fantastic switch hit. You can watch the video of Ahmed's shot in the above tweet. The tweet has received over 3,000 likes on X already.

Khaleel Ahmed has played 5 IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23. After that, CSK will play six more home matches at Chepauk during the season.

Although Khaleel Ahmed has never played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before, he has a decent experience of playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In all, the left-arm pacer has played five IPL matches on this ground, scalping five wickets.

During a match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, Khaleel bowled a magnificent spell of 3/21 for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK fans will expect more such spells from Khaleel during the season. Also, fans will have their eyes on Khaleel's batting skills after his brilliant switch hit in the nets.

