"My family persuaded me to keep believing" - Shivalik Sharma on being picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 auction

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a habit of plucking out unearthed gems from the auctions and Baroda's Shivalik Sharma could be another potential star. He has played just 10 T20 games for Baroda, but MI believe they have seen enough in the southpaw to take him under their wings.

Shivalik wasn't picked in the first part of the auction as his name arrived only at the backend during the accelerated round. Understandably disappointed with not being picked initially, the youngster seemed to have given up.

However, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shivalik Sharma explained how his family convinced him to be patient and how it was a delight for everyone when eventually MI raised the paddle for his services. He said:

"Initially my name didn't come up in the first round and so I thought I wasn't going to get picked. There was an accelerated round but I didn't have any hopes. My family persuaded me to keep believing and then finally when my name came and I was picked, everyone was thrilled.

"I wasn't as emotional as I couldn't believe at first that I was picked. For the next couple of days, it took time to let it sink in that Mumbai Indians have picked me."

Shivalik Sharma shared his experience of being called by MI for the trials. He also spoke about how former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More, who has been a crucial part of Mumbai Indians think tank in unearthing talents, backed the young southpaw to trust his game.

He added:

"Yes MI did call me for trials and there was everyone there. Kiran More sir motivated me a lot and backed me to do well. I got confidence when he told me to keep doing what I have done till now and not take any pressure.

"Although I performed well in the trials, I had no clue I was going to be picked by the Mumbai Indians. So it was like a great surprise for me."

Shivalik Sharma on his domestic performances

While the sample size of Shivalik Sharma's performances are relatively smaller at the moment, the southpaw is grateful that he could help his team in whichever way possible with his handy contributions.

In eight innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023, Shivalik scored 114 runs in the 85 balls he faced, striking at 134.11. He was also able to score 167 runs in six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 including a half-century. On this, he stated:

"My confidence went to the next level when I performed in SMAT. I got his belief that I belonged to this level. The mindset from my end has always been strong and I have always wanted to keep growing by performing not just in SMAT, but also in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy and work towards my dream. I am really grateful to God for the good things that have happened to me of late."

Another Baroda cricketer who has gone on to play for Mumbai Indians, Yastika Bhatia has been an inspiration to Shivalik Sharma ever since the duo began playing age-group cricket for the same club. Speaking about how Yastika helped him work hard, Shivalik added:

"Yastika and I played for the same club and naturally we share a great bond. She had called me to congratulate me as soon as I was picked for MI. The way her work ethic is and the way she prepares herself for matches is an inspiration to me.

"We both have backed each other all the time during good and bad times. So it's actually nice that we both play for Mumbai Indians."

Going to a franchise that has had a history of producing unearthed gems for India, Shivalik Sharma is ecstatic and is looking forward to IPL 2024.

