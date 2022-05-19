"My father didn't eat for 2-3 days" - Rinku Singh on overcoming a seven-month-long injury ahead of IPL 2021 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has opened up on the injury issues he faced before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury while representing Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and missed the first half of the previous edition.

The youngster was initially picked up by Kings XI Punjab in the 2017 auction. After failing to make an appearance for them, he found himself representing KKR in the subsequent edition. He struggled to break into the playing XI and could only amass 10 appearances across the next four seasons.

Recalling his father's reaction to his severe knee injury, Rinku Singh told KKR's official website:

"My father didn't eat for 2-3 days. I told him it's just an injury and it's a part of cricket. I'm the sole breadwinner of my family and when such a thing happens, it is bound to be worrisome. I was a bit sad but I knew I would recover quickly as I had a lot of self belief.”

KKR CEO Venky Mysore intervened to take care of the surgery and rehabilitation process in Mumbai. Despite missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign, the two-time winners bought back Rinku Singh at the mega auction for a price of INR 55 lakhs.

The Aligarh-born player played an exceptional knock of 40 off 15 deliveries to almost send KKR over the line while chasing 211 against the Lucknow Super Giants. He was the victim of a stunning catch taken by Evin Lewis with two deliveries remaining in the contest.

"I wasn't happy staying away from cricket for so long" - Rinku Singh on his injury in 2021

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer, who was on the verge of taking up a job as a sweeper to support his family, began his domestic career in 2014 at the ripe age of 16. He had his breakthrough campaign in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, where he scored 953 runs in 10 matches.

Speaking about the injury that forced him to miss IPL 2021, he said:

“Last year was quite tough for me as I got a knee injury during the Vijay Hazare Trophy while running a second run. The moment I fell, I thought of the IPL. They told me I needed an operation and would require seven months to recover. I wasn't happy staying away from cricket for so long.”

Rinku Singh, who only had the chance to impress earlier with his brilliant flashes while fielding, got his opportunity with the bat as well. He has been part of seven matches this season, where he has scored 174 runs at an impressive strike rate of 148.72.

