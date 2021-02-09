“My father’s confidence gave me the assurance” – Nayan Doshi on being the oldest player in IPL 2021 auction

Out of the 1,097 players registered for the IPL 2021 auction, Nayan Doshi is the oldest.

The England left-arm spinner is making a comeback at the age of 42, and his confidence stems from his father Dilip Doshi, who has given him a thumbs up.

Nayan Doshi has represented teams like Derbyshire, Surrey and Saurashtra; and has also played four IPL games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

His last T20 came for Saurashtra in 2011, and he hasn’t played a First-Class match since the 2013-14 season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda journalist Indranil Basu over Facebook Live, Nayan Doshi revealed that it was only after a green signal from his hard-to-please illustrious father Dilip Doshi that he decided to make a comeback in cricket.

“I am ready, and I am bowling the best. I love the game, and I want a chance to prove myself again.

“When it comes to cricket, I want my dad to see and check (how I am performing). I decided in January that I am going to start playing again. My dad gave me a couple of weeks. I wouldn’t take too many opinions. My dad being my dad, if I wasn’t bowling up to the mark, he would just say ‘don’t do this’.

"But he was really happy with what he saw and said to me, 'You can really do this.’ And for him to be happy, I am doing something right. That’s what I am going by,” said Nayan Doshi, who has 68 T20 wickets in 52 matches at an impressive average of 16.8 and an economy rate of 6.8."

‘Like father, like son’ moment for Nayan Doshi

Nayan’s father Dilip Doshi was a stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, representing Bengal.

A wily left-arm spinner, he made his India debut at 32 years of age and over the next four years, he would go on to claim over 100 wickets.

In fact, he remains only one of the four Test bowlers to have debuted after 30 and gone on to take over 100 wickets. The others being Clarrie Grimmett, Saeed Ajmal and Ryan Harris.

Like his father Dilip, Nayan at 42 will be keen to prove the 'age is just a number’ adage.

Nayan Doshi's full interview