"My IPL record is really good" - Ajinkya Rahane feels confident ahead of the mega auction

Team India batter Ajinkya Rahane has expressed confidence ahead of the IPL auction. The 33-year-old believes that his record in the cash-rish league speaks for itself and is looking forward to the event.

Rahane has been listed at the IPL auction at a base price of ₹1 crore. While the majority of teams might look into the former vice-captain as a handy backup player, he expects to play on a consistent basis.

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16 Was looking at Ajinkya Rahane's IPL 2019 numbers as an opener. Didn't do so badly. Here's the chart. Was looking at Ajinkya Rahane's IPL 2019 numbers as an opener. Didn't do so badly. Here's the chart. https://t.co/XhAHAA1jWV

Admitting he has been behind in terms of game time over the last two editions, the veteran said on Backstage With Boria:

"I don't talk about myself, but my IPL record is really good. Especially for Rajasthan Royals, I've played 7-8 years, did really well. I didn't get much game time in the last 2 years, but I'm confident. For me, it's all about playing matches, it's all about playing consistently in white-ball cricket. So, I'm looking forward to that."

He was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) setup during the initial years in the league. The middle-order batsman was then roped in by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2011, where he spent seven years across two stints. With 151 IPL matches under his belt, he is one of the most experienced players in the league.

IPL is the biggest platform where you can express yourself: Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane is coming into the auction as a surprise leadership option as well, having led the Rajasthan Royals in the past. He was largely on the sidelines during his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC) due to their stacked batting unit.

Jatin Paranjape @jats72 #IPLAuction2022 #AjinkyaRahane Ajinkya Rahane will be a fantastic acquisition at the IPL Auction. Quite a few teams needs a Captain and he can go at 120-130 SR as an Opening Batsman too. No Brainer. @IPL Ajinkya Rahane will be a fantastic acquisition at the IPL Auction. Quite a few teams needs a Captain and he can go at 120-130 SR as an Opening Batsman too. No Brainer. @IPL #IPLAuction2022 #AjinkyaRahane

The Mumbai ace notes that the prospect of playing cricket consistently is his number one priority, irrespective of the team. Rahane concluded:

"I want to play cricket, this is my passion and I want to give my best. So, that is my priority. Whatever comes after that it's not in my control. But, I want to play games regularly and keep contributing, whichever team I play for and IPL is the platform, you can express your talent and express yourself and it is the biggest platform."

The IPL auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The former vice-captain is among several experienced Indian players who will go under the hammer after being released by their franchises.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra