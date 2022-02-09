'My journey is very different, have had a lot of rejections' - Krunal Pandya

All-rounder Krunal Pandya's career at the top level of cricket started rather late, compared to his peers. In fact, his younger brother Hardik made an impression before he did.

However, he says that he always had enormous belief in himself and that is what propelled him to a successful career so far.

He was a key part of the Mumbai Indians squad that dominated the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning three titles in his six years with the team.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo in an interview, Krunal said:

"My journey has been very, very different compared to other cricketers. I played the IPL at the age of 25. In the Indian circuit, if you are good enough, you eventually make it at 21, 22, 23. Throughout my life I have had lot of rejections in a way, but the only thing that has taken me this far is what I think about myself."

Speaking about the start of his IPL career, he said:

"When I played for Mumbai Indians for the first time, I had played four List A games, 15 T20s and no first-class matches. I still remember when I got picked by Mumbai for 2 crore, Hardik was on my head saying: ‘You have to do well, you have got this much money.’ I said, ‘Chill, I'll do well.’ And it's been six years."

Krunal Pandya spoke about how he was in a difficult place in 2019, but reading helped him get around it.

"In 2019, I felt there was a lot of negativity in my mind. Everyone goes through a phase where you start doubting yourself. I realised there are so many things in your head and I was trying to search for what I want and all that. I saw this book called Power of Positive Thinking. That book helped me, making me realise the mind is amazing, and suddenly my point of view was different. Then I read Power of Your Subconscious Mind," he said.

He went on to say:

"Reading these books has helped me massively. Every individual thinks he has a barrier, where he can do the things that are controllable but outside that barrier it is impossible. But imagine if you take that barrier out and see the world with new eyes. That's what has happened to me where I have removed that barrier and I can be among the best."

"Thought process remains the same - highest base price" - Krunal Pandya on registering at Rs 2 crore for IPL 2022 auction

Krunal Pandya was not retained by MI after IPL 2021 and he has registered for the IPL 2022 auction at the highest possible base price of two crore.

Speaking about the thought process behind that decision, he said:

"I did not think much. I felt like I can put the highest base price. In fact, when I was uncapped (in 2018) as well, I had put myself in the highest price. There was a slab of Rs 10, 20 and 40 lakhs for uncapped players. The thought process remains the same: highest base price."

Asked why franchisees should shell out big bucks on him, the all-rounder said:

"Krunal Pandya will win you games - 100%. It is not me being over-confident or cocky. It is just self-belief. I am a team man. I always play to win championships."

The IPL 2022 auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

