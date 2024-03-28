"My team was flabbergasted" - Ravichandran Ashwin recalls running out Jos Buttler at non-striker's end

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made headlines by running out Jos Buttler at the non striker's end during Kings XI Punjab's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2019.

Recalling the dismissal, Ashwin mentioned that his teammates were taken aback by the proceedings and had blank expressions on their faces. The veteran spinner stated that he called for a huddle and told them that it was the right time to get on top of the game, as the opposition was bound to make a mistake in anger.

Ashwin, who was the captain of the Punjab team, suggested that he told his players not to worry about the media, assuring them that he would handle the noise himself.

During an appearance on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

"I still remember after running out Jos at the non-striker's end, my team was flabbergasted. They were just looking at one another. Because I was the captain for the game, they were just looking at me. I just called them into a huddle and said, 'Cricket is a game where people are mostly afraid of being uncomfortable. And now, Jos is uncomfortable and is probably bashing me inside the dressing room and I know that people are going to be angry, and anger brings about a lot of outbreak, and they're not going to think straight. So, it's a great opportunity.'

"I told them, whatever it is, I will take the media on, I will handle it because it is my job."

Jos Buttler was visibly furious after being run out at the non-striker's end by Ravichandran Ashwin. The two seem to have buried the hatchet now and have become teammates for the Rajasthan-based side.

"I didn't think the IPL would last for more than two-three years" - Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Scott Styris' prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008. He disclosed that during his time with the franchise, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris had told him that he expected the league to shut down after a few editions.

Sharing details of his conversation with Styris, the 37-year-old said:

"It's getting bigger every year, isn't it? I think no one envisaged the kind of growth that that IPL is finding itself. I still remember one conversation with Scott Styris when he was at CSK, both of us were playing for the same team then. He said, 'I was playing for the Deccan Chargers, and I didn't think the IPL would last for more than two-three years.'"

Scott Styris' prophecy did not come true as the IPL went on to become the biggest franchise-based cricket league in the world.

Ravichandran Ashwin is part of Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing 17th edition and will be seen in action on Thursday, March 28, when RR take on Delhi Capitals (DC).