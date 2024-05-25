Natasa Stankovic comments on Krunal Pandya's social media post goes viral amidst divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

The rumor mills have been abuzz that there is major trouble in Team India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya's marriage with model and actress Natasa Stankovic. The reports of their separation came after a Reddit user claimed that all may not be well between the cricket star and his better half.

Several reports also indicate that Natasa has deleted or archived her recent posts with Hardik, apart from the ones with their son Agastya from her Instagram account. She reportedly also dropped the surname 'Pandya' from her name on the social media platform.

However, amidst the divorce rumors, Natasa recently commented on Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya's Instagram post. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder posted a couple of pictures featuring his son Kavir and Agastya.

Here's what Natasha commented on Krunal's latest post:

Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a private boat on January 1, 2020. On May 31, the couple announced their marriage by sharing an Instagram post. They were blessed with a baby boy, Agastya, on June 30, 2020.

It is worth mentioning that the two renewed their wedding vows in a grand ceremony at Udaipur last year on February 14.

"He might do something really special" - Yuvraj Singh backs Hardik Pandya to well at the 2024 T20 World Cup

The past few months have been quite tough for Hardik Pandya. He did not receive a positive response from fans after taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians (MI) and was even subjected to boos at the ongoing IPL 2024.

To make matters worse, the five-time champions secured just four wins from 14 outings and finished with the wooden spoon. While Hardik struggled for form throughout the season, former cricketer Yuvraj Sing believes the 30-year-old will turn things around at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj was quoted as saying by the ICC:

"Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. (Selectors see) how players have performed in international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form. Because if you look at the IPL form, Hardik’s not done well. Looking at his background for India, what he’s done for India, it is important that he’s in the squad."

"I think his bowling is going to be important, and his fitness is going to be important. And I think he might do something really special in this World Cup." he added.

Hardik Pandya scored just 216 across 13 innings at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 143.04. With the ball, he picked up 11 wickets from 12 innings at an economy rate of 10.75.

