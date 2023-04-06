Create

“Neeraj Chopra of KKR” – Fans erupt after Suyash Sharma’s dream debut for KKR in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 06, 2023 23:53 IST
Suyash Sharma
Suyash Sharma scalped three wickets for KKR vs RCB on his dream debut in IPL.

Suyash Sharma, a Neeraj Chopra look-alike, shone for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

For the uninitiated, Suyash Sharma came in as an impact player for KKR after the first innings. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 3/30 in his four overs. He ended RCB's hope of making a comeback by taking the wickets of Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, and Karn Sharma.

Interestingly, the Delhi-born player is yet to play first-class or List-A matches. He was picked purely based on his talent by scouts, which paid dividends. The 19-year-old will now look to build on this in the upcoming IPL games.

Fans compared Suyash to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as soon as the spinner shone on his dream IPL debut. One tweeted:

"Suyash Sharma, Neeraj Chopra of KKR."
Suyash Sharma Neeraj Chopra of kkr#KKRvsRCB #KKRvRCB https://t.co/aq00UffdNg

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Neeraj Chopra trends as Suyash Sharma takes wicket in ipl..waah re ipl ki audience🤣👏👏#NeerajChopra https://t.co/KwHjchUQJ9
Is it just me or Suyash Sharma really look like lite version of Neeraj Chopra #KKRvRCB #IPL
Suyash Sharma is looking like younger brother of Neeraj Chopra.
Suyash Sharma with very Neeraj Chopra vibes.
#KKRvRCBWhat a thundering debut by Suyash Sharma!#AmiKKR #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2023 Vintage RCB 😂🤣
Suyash !! What an Bowling...Love his Bowling Action #KKRvsRCB #KKRhaiTaiyaar #AmiKKR @KKRiders https://t.co/AjHuU3wCfG
No First-class match, No List A match, No T20 match in his career before this game. What a debut for Suyash Sharma - 3rd wicket by him now. 🙌🙌🙌KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit.#KKRvRCB #TATAIPL #IPL2023 https://t.co/0DkuzNEdmi
What a debut for Suyash Sharma - 3rd wicket by him now. KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit.#KKRvRCB#SuyashSharma #CricketTwitter https://t.co/0dtVxBopcT
Best Impact Player Suyash Sharma.#IPL2023 #KKRvRCB https://t.co/KcP8n0TB8f
Suyash Sharma 19 year old mystery spinner is yet another excellent find from @KKRiders IPL has given Suyash a huge platform. What a night he has had.. What A Beast Man #KKRvRCB https://t.co/pySc8W5kqR
Suyash Sharma has been very lucky today. There were so many bad balls, any top 5 would have put them beyond the rope. Good day for him #KKRvRCB #IPL
This Suyash Sharma is a pure IPL scout talent. Hasn’t played a single list A or domestic game before. Just outrageous.
Suyash Sharma is getting a dinner date with @iamsrk tonight... Well done boy https://t.co/in53ReAAEw
Suyash sharma - what a debut he is having ! Hats off to the @KKRiders scouting team #KKRvsRCB https://t.co/MHMrvM5k0f

Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning that Neeraj Chopra is a track and field athlete who won the only gold medal (in the men's javelin throw) for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old became only the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Suyash Sharma shines as KKR beat RCB by 81 runs at home

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis opted to bowl after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

A clinical batting performance from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44) got KKR off to a good start but the tourists bounced back to put KKR on the back. However, Shardul Thakur (68 off 29) and Rinku Singh (46 off 33) helped KKR post 204/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

David Willey and Karn Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RCB, while Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell and Harshal Patel scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Faf du Plessis and Co. were bundled out for 123 in 17.4 overs following a batting unit collapse. Openers Virat Kohli, du Plessis, Willey and Akash Deep were the only batters to reach double figures with the bat.

For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy scalped four wickets, while Suyash and Sunil Narine bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

