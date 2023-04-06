“Neeraj Chopra of KKR” – Fans erupt after Suyash Sharma’s dream debut for KKR in IPL 2023

Suyash Sharma, a Neeraj Chopra look-alike, shone for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

For the uninitiated, Suyash Sharma came in as an impact player for KKR after the first innings. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 3/30 in his four overs. He ended RCB's hope of making a comeback by taking the wickets of Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, and Karn Sharma.

Interestingly, the Delhi-born player is yet to play first-class or List-A matches. He was picked purely based on his talent by scouts, which paid dividends. The 19-year-old will now look to build on this in the upcoming IPL games.

Fans compared Suyash to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as soon as the spinner shone on his dream IPL debut. One tweeted:

"Suyash Sharma, Neeraj Chopra of KKR."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

NcStan @NeerajChopraFc_



#NeerajChopra Neeraj Chopra trends as Suyash Sharma takes wicket in ipl..waah re ipl ki audience🤣 Neeraj Chopra trends as Suyash Sharma takes wicket in ipl..waah re ipl ki audience🤣👏👏#NeerajChopra https://t.co/KwHjchUQJ9

Curiouss_pal @CurioussPal #IPL Is it just me or Suyash Sharma really look like lite version of Neeraj Chopra #KKRvRCB Is it just me or Suyash Sharma really look like lite version of Neeraj Chopra #KKRvRCB #IPL

Shefali @DrShefali23 Suyash Sharma is looking like younger brother of Neeraj Chopra. Suyash Sharma is looking like younger brother of Neeraj Chopra.

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Suyash Sharma with very Neeraj Chopra vibes. Suyash Sharma with very Neeraj Chopra vibes.

PJN @Pjn1989



What a debut for Suyash Sharma - 3rd wicket by him now.



KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit.

#KKRvRCB #TATAIPL #IPL2023 No First-class match, No List A match, No T20 match in his career before this game.What a debut for Suyash Sharma - 3rd wicket by him now.KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit. No First-class match, No List A match, No T20 match in his career before this game. What a debut for Suyash Sharma - 3rd wicket by him now. 🙌🙌🙌KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit.#KKRvRCB #TATAIPL #IPL2023 https://t.co/0DkuzNEdmi

SPORTSBUZZINFO @Sportsbuzinfo



KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit.



#KKRvRCB

#SuyashSharma #CricketTwitter What a debut for Suyash Sharma - 3rd wicket by him now.KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit. What a debut for Suyash Sharma - 3rd wicket by him now. KKR spinners have destroyed RCB batting unit.#KKRvRCB#SuyashSharma #CricketTwitter https://t.co/0dtVxBopcT

Aaru @AarishHub

IPL has given Suyash a huge platform. What a night he has had.. What A Beast Man Suyash Sharma 19 year old mystery spinner is yet another excellent find from @KKRiders IPL has given Suyash a huge platform. What a night he has had.. What A Beast Man #KKRvRCB Suyash Sharma 19 year old mystery spinner is yet another excellent find from @KKRiders IPL has given Suyash a huge platform. What a night he has had.. What A Beast Man #KKRvRCB https://t.co/pySc8W5kqR

Curiouss_pal @CurioussPal #IPL Suyash Sharma has been very lucky today. There were so many bad balls, any top 5 would have put them beyond the rope. Good day for him #KKRvRCB Suyash Sharma has been very lucky today. There were so many bad balls, any top 5 would have put them beyond the rope. Good day for him #KKRvRCB #IPL

Vasanth 💫 @gully_point This Suyash Sharma is a pure IPL scout talent. Hasn’t played a single list A or domestic game before. Just outrageous. This Suyash Sharma is a pure IPL scout talent. Hasn’t played a single list A or domestic game before. Just outrageous.

Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning that Neeraj Chopra is a track and field athlete who won the only gold medal (in the men's javelin throw) for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old became only the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Suyash Sharma shines as KKR beat RCB by 81 runs at home

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis opted to bowl after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

A clinical batting performance from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44) got KKR off to a good start but the tourists bounced back to put KKR on the back. However, Shardul Thakur (68 off 29) and Rinku Singh (46 off 33) helped KKR post 204/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

David Willey and Karn Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RCB, while Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell and Harshal Patel scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Faf du Plessis and Co. were bundled out for 123 in 17.4 overs following a batting unit collapse. Openers Virat Kohli, du Plessis, Willey and Akash Deep were the only batters to reach double figures with the bat.

For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy scalped four wickets, while Suyash and Sunil Narine bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

