Nehal Wadhera takes a superb running catch to dismiss Jitesh Sharma for 2 off Yuzvendra Chahal in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal has carried his form from the IPL 2025 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders to the fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The latter took place on Friday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 35-year-old made a vital strike, dismissing Jitesh Sharma as Nehal Wadhera took a sensational diving catch.

The dismissal occurred in the sixth over of the innings as Shreyas Iyer brought on the wrist-spinner to bowl his first over. The Haryana-born cricketer had created a chance in the third delivery of the over. Rajat Patidar played a pull shot off the short-pitched delivery, but the ball didn't carry to the fielder. However, Jitesh wasn't as lucky. His slog sweep was caught by Nehal Wadhera at deep square leg, giving the veteran his first breakthrough of the innings.

Watch the wicket here.

The veteran was the Player of the Match during Punjab Kings' stunning victory over the Knight Riders in Mullanpur. They successfully defended a mere 111, winning by 16 runs eventually. Chahal, who the Punjab Kings bought for ₹18 crore, took figures of 4-0-28-4 to stun the defending champions.

Yuzvendra Chahal takes two wickets to put Punjab Kings in box seat

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Chahal also dismissed RCB skipper Rajat Patidar to finish with tidy figures of 3-0-11-2 as Punjab Kings restricted the home side to 95/9 in a 14-over contest. Due to showers in Bengaluru, the match had to be delayed and reduced to 14 overs a side.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and elected to chase, announcing two changes, bringing in Glenn Maxwell for Marcus Stoinis. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar is also featuring in his first game of the season.

Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Brar also took two scalps each, but the 20th over went slightly awry for the visiting side. Tim David hammered Brar for three consecutive sixes, scoring an unbeaten 50 to give their side a respectable score. David was the only RCB batter, along with Patidar, to reach double figures.

