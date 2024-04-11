"Neither Sai nor Gill was hitting" - Aakash Chopra questions Gujarat Titans' slow start in IPL 2024 chase vs Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Gujarat Titans (GT) successfully chased a huge target in their IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) even though their openers gave them a slow start.

RR set GT a 197-run target after being asked to bat first in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. Although the visitors' openers consumed 8.2 overs for their 64-run partnership, they eventually won the game by three wickets off the final delivery.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's pedestrian approach at the start of the Gujarat Titans' chase.

"Interestingly enough, when Gujarat started, they scored 18 runs off the first 18 deliveries, and you were wondering why were they not hitting. Neither Sai nor Gill was hitting. Everyone was going cautiously," he elaborated (13:20).

"Gill needs to be blessed that he started hitting a little in the sixth over but they were behind the eight ball and how. They were lagging far behind. The required rate climbed to 12 to 15 runs per over. It seemed like they wouldn't be able to reach there," the former India opener added.

However, Chopra praised Gill for pressing the accelerator and taking the Titans to a position from where they could have won the game.

"However, things changed. (Yuzvendra) Chahal picked up two wickets for sure. It seemed like Gill was very slow at the start but he was able to accelerate at the right time. He got out to the third ball after hitting two fours. He took them to a stage from where if the strikers came, the match could have been turned in their favor. It could have been, it wasn't certain," he observed.

Gill scored 72 runs off 44 deliveries with the help of six fours and two sixes. Sudharsan struck three fours and a six in his 29-ball 35.

"Whenever he plays, he keeps this team in the match" - Aakash Chopra lauds Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia smashed 22 runs off 11 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While praising Shahrukh Khan (14 off 8) for his cameo, Aakash Chopra lauded Rahul Tewatia for virtually sealing a win for the Gujarat Titans.

"From there, Shahrukh Khan. There are very few movies where he makes a guest appearance. He batted well. Rahul Tewatia - when he plays, he plays differently, and whenever he plays, he keeps this team in the match," he said (14:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator also appreciated Rashid Khan for striking a few crucial boundaries after delivering an impressive spell (1/18 in four overs).

"Then Rashid Khan. He picked up a wicket, catches were dropped off his bowling. He came in the end and won the match by consistently hitting fours. He was very good," Chopra noted.

Rashid remained unbeaten on an 11-ball 24. He struck four fours, including the winning hit when the Gujarat Titans needed two runs off the final delivery after Tewatia was run out while attempting a third run off the penultimate ball.

Poll : Did Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's partnership put the Gujarat Titans behind the eight ball? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion