Netizens hail Glenn Maxwell for his blistering 77-run knock in RCB vs RR IPL 2023 clash

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 23, 2023 19:04 IST
Fans hail Glenn Maxwell for his magnificent knock against RR.
Glenn Maxwell's stroke-filled half-century helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a target of 190 for Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides squared off in the 32nd match of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

After being asked to bat first, RCB found themselves in a tricky spot as they were reduced to 12/2 in 2.1 overs, with skipper Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck.

Glenn Maxwell walked into bat at the number 4 position and asserted his dominance straight away by hitting a flurry of boundaries to put the pressure back on RR bowlers after they got off to a great start. Faf du Plessis (62) played an ideal foil by scoring at a decent pace while rotating the strike regularly.

Maxwell was in excellent rhythm as he smashed big hits against both pacers and spinners with aplomb. He reached his third half-century of the season in 27 balls in the 10th over and continued his onslaught by racing 77 before Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him in the 15th over. RCB eventually managed to reach 189/9 after 20 overs.

Bangalore fans were pleased to witness an aggressive knock from Maxwell when the team was in a precarious situation early in the first innings. They took to Twitter to laud him.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The big show Glenn Maxwell in the last 5 innings:59 (29), 24 (14), 76 (36), 0 (1), 77 (44).- Maxi is in supreme form, a gem of RCB! https://t.co/kmMjs1nrCq
Fifty in just 27 balls by Glenn Maxwell!The big show steps up once again and delivers a masterclass. What a player for RCB! https://t.co/hvKK221oRu
What an innings from Glenn Maxwell, he scored 77 runs from 44 balls including 6 fours and 4 Sixes against Rajasthan Royals.Outstanding innings from The big show, his consistency is amazing! https://t.co/6VlveGhMyX

\

Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2023 :•Innings - 7•Runs - 253•Average - 50.6•Strike rate - 190.2•4s - 13•6s -23•Dot %- 32.3•Fifties - 3THE BIG SHOW is here 😈🔥 https://t.co/Vq2n6X0BS3
A pat on the badge once again and it says “this is my team and I belong here.” Glenn Maxwell notches up yet another fifty. It’s been a fabulous knock. #RCBvRR
A player like Glenn Maxwell is a blessing to have in the T20 team. No matter what He never shies away from taking against spinners in spite of knowing his match-ups.
Faf du plessis and Maxwell saving RCB'S batting collapse #RCBvsRR https://t.co/5lGyjAZVtJ
Q) How to destroy RCB batting line-up in 2023 IPL ??A) just pick Kohli, faf & Maxwell's wickets. Game over
From 17/2 I expect them to reach 189 did not expect but after Maxwell and Faf partnership the way we played is too embarrassing ......last 5 overs can't even hit 30 runs what embarrassing batting this man.
Maxwell And Faf Du Plessis Partnership...😅https://t.co/AAkrbYFAig
A player like Glenn Maxwell is a blessing to have in the T20 team. No matter what He never shies away from taking against spinners in spite of knowing his match-ups.
RCB story in this match #RCBvRR #RCBvsRR #FafDuPlessis Glenn Maxwell maxi chahal lomror Willey https://t.co/XaV5CjM0v0
Maxwell and faf duplesis today https://t.co/15rV8hOSYj
Faf and Maxwell in RCB batting line-up.#RCBvRR https://t.co/LS7x0VsYBI
So damn scary to even imagine RCB's state if there was no Faf and Maxwell this season! 😰 https://t.co/wczJwFLZ6a
Maxwell played 34 innings for RCB and top scored in 18 of them.
RCB batting line up every game:1. Faf2. Kohli3. Maxwell4. O Palanhaare5. Nirgun6. Aur 7. Nyaare8. Tumre bin9. Humra10. Kouno 11. Naahi#RCBvsRR @RCBTweets @rajasthanroyals https://t.co/wLKmTN021w
RCB has the most useless middle order in the entire IPLCan't even imagine what will be the team score if Virat, Faf, Maxwell gets out for single digits. 😑😑#RCBvsRR #RCB #ViratKohli https://t.co/u5gCkTBQy2
Maxwell is beast in current ipl 42 avg and almost 190 strike rate🥶That's cool🔥#RCBvsRR
#RCBvRRGlenn Maxwell when RCB was at 12/2 https://t.co/k1clAOkgWA

"It's very much achievable for us"- RR pacer Trent Boult after RCB scored 189/9 in the first innings

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Trent Boult revealed that Rajasthan Royals did not concede too many runs and that the target was achievable for their powerful batting line-up.

He said:

"It's a good surface, it's a small ground and to keep them to 190, I think it's very much achievable for us, definitely got the power in the sheds, fingers crossed. It's always nice to go back to change room with the little bit of momentum on your side but they are classy side and there's plenty of home support on their back, it's not going to be an easy task but we've got the guys to get the job done."

