Netizens hail Glenn Maxwell for his blistering 77-run knock in RCB vs RR IPL 2023 clash

Glenn Maxwell's stroke-filled half-century helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a target of 190 for Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides squared off in the 32nd match of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

After being asked to bat first, RCB found themselves in a tricky spot as they were reduced to 12/2 in 2.1 overs, with skipper Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck.

Glenn Maxwell walked into bat at the number 4 position and asserted his dominance straight away by hitting a flurry of boundaries to put the pressure back on RR bowlers after they got off to a great start. Faf du Plessis (62) played an ideal foil by scoring at a decent pace while rotating the strike regularly.

Maxwell was in excellent rhythm as he smashed big hits against both pacers and spinners with aplomb. He reached his third half-century of the season in 27 balls in the 10th over and continued his onslaught by racing 77 before Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him in the 15th over. RCB eventually managed to reach 189/9 after 20 overs.

Bangalore fans were pleased to witness an aggressive knock from Maxwell when the team was in a precarious situation early in the first innings. They took to Twitter to laud him.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The big show Glenn Maxwell in the last 5 innings:



59 (29), 24 (14), 76 (36), 0 (1), 77 (44).



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty in just 27 balls by Glenn Maxwell!



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What an innings from Glenn Maxwell, he scored 77 runs from 44 balls including 6 fours and 4 Sixes against Rajasthan Royals.



SUPRVIRAT @ishantraj51



•Innings - 7

•Runs - 253

•Average - 50.6

•Strike rate - 190.2

•4s - 13

•6s -23

•Dot %- 32.3

•Fifties - 3



#RCBvRR A pat on the badge once again and it says “this is my team and I belong here.” Glenn Maxwell notches up yet another fifty. It’s been a fabulous knock. A pat on the badge once again and it says “this is my team and I belong here.” Glenn Maxwell notches up yet another fifty. It’s been a fabulous knock. #RCBvRR

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha A player like Glenn Maxwell is a blessing to have in the T20 team. No matter what He never shies away from taking against spinners in spite of knowing his match-ups. A player like Glenn Maxwell is a blessing to have in the T20 team. No matter what He never shies away from taking against spinners in spite of knowing his match-ups.

RCB BOX @_ratna_deep Maxwell played 34 innings for RCB and top scored in 18 of them. Maxwell played 34 innings for RCB and top scored in 18 of them.

Syed Qasim Ali @qasim31249699 #RCBvsRR Maxwell is beast in current ipl 42 avg and almost 190 strike rate🥶That's cool Maxwell is beast in current ipl 42 avg and almost 190 strike rate🥶That's cool🔥#RCBvsRR

"It's very much achievable for us"- RR pacer Trent Boult after RCB scored 189/9 in the first innings

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Trent Boult revealed that Rajasthan Royals did not concede too many runs and that the target was achievable for their powerful batting line-up.

He said:

"It's a good surface, it's a small ground and to keep them to 190, I think it's very much achievable for us, definitely got the power in the sheds, fingers crossed. It's always nice to go back to change room with the little bit of momentum on your side but they are classy side and there's plenty of home support on their back, it's not going to be an easy task but we've got the guys to get the job done."

