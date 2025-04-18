"Never dreamt something like this" - Rohit Sharma reacts to massive honor ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has acknowledged that he never dreamed of a stand getting named after him at the Wankhede Stadium after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced it. The right-handed batter said it's emotional and a massive honour, given how much he has played in that venue.

He is arguably one of the most accomplished white-ball captains produced by India. Hence, the decision to rename the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 to Rohit Sharma was taken during the 86th annual general meeting held on Tuesday. The last year has seen the veteran win the Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup for India, etching his legacy.

Rohit spoke at a presser during his announcement as Mumbai Premier League's (MPL) ambassador. He reflected that he has plenty of memories of the stadium as he recalled the time they used to watch Ranji matches. He said:

"Never dreamt something like this when I was starting out playing cricket. I remember those days when I wanted to enter and watch the Mumbai Ranji team players. In 2003-04, after U-16 training at Azad Maidan, we would travel across the track to watch Mumbai Ranji players. Those were the days. When I played my first game, and now to experience that is a different experience. Since then, I have so many memories at the stadium."

He added:

"After revamping the stadium, we won the World Cup. So many memorable games played there, and now to sit back and think of a stand in my name is unreal. Cannot imagine. It will be an emotional moment. Grateful for such an honour. When you start, you don't know how long you'll be playing. From now being able to enter the stadium and now having a stand in my name is emotional."

Rohit notably has a poor ODI record at the venue, managing only 97 runs in five matches, but has scored 165 runs in four T20Is at the ground. The two Tests at the Wankhede Stadium have seen him score 140 runs, including a hundred against the West Indies in 2013.

"Mumbai cricket is giving a chance to so many players who don't get a chance in Ranji" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rohit also praised the initiative to start the Mumbai Premier League, given it will help players to fast-track themselves to featuring in the IPL. He added:

"This initiative was a massive platform for the players. Last two seasons, some guys played for IPL teams and some now playing for India. Lots of good cricketers in India don't have the right platform. Mumbai cricket is giving a chance to so many players who don't get a chance in Ranji. This tournament will grab eyeballs, with many people watching it. Easy chance to play for IPL through this tournament."

The veteran will be in action at the iconic venue on Sunday during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings.

